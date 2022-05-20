Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,317,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $292.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.24. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $291.23 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

