Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.60% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KORP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

