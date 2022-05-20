Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,334 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 66,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

