Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,126 shares of company stock worth $41,216,274. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

