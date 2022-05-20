Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,103.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,298.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

