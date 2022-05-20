Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.