Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $41.57. 4,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 95,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.