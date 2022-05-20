Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

PINC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 317,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 138.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Premier by 119.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Premier by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

