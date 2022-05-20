Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,000 Shares

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after acquiring an additional 459,554 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after buying an additional 268,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

