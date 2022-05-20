Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. 1,237,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

