Piper Sandler Lowers Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Price Target to $5.40

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.40 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

