Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. 433,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,096,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

