Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.