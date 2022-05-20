Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives $722.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $722.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.12) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

