Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 5.8%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.60 ($0.28). Approximately 1,626,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 541,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

The stock has a market cap of £100.03 million and a PE ratio of -25.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £989.55 ($1,219.86).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

