PFS Investments Inc. Sells 98,354 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,354 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $93,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,081. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

