PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 1,852,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,290. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

