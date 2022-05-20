PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 610.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF alerts:

IIGV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $28.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.