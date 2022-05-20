PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.39. 4,352,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,002. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

