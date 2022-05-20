PFS Investments Inc. Has $27.71 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,278. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

