PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $57,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

