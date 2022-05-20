PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 17,416,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,865,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.