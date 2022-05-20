PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 90,591 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,591 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,267,182 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

