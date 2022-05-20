PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 114,041 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 774,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,041 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $41,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,568,000.

FIXD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 546,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,561. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

