Petix & Botte Co Sells 11,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Petix & Botte Co cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 191,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,909,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

