Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.79% of Personalis worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Personalis by 479.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 45.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $103,600 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

