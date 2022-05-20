Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Cut to €220.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($226.04) to €220.00 ($229.17) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($239.58) to €234.00 ($243.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($213.54) to €210.00 ($218.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

PDRDF opened at 183.94 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 182.21 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 205.32.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

