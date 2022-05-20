Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of PTON opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

