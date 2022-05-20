Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.87. 2,104,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 186,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,370,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

