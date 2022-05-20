PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $15.33 Million Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,582,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,330,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 4.92% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWEL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.78.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.