PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 15,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

