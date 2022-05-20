Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $26.92 on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

