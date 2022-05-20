Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,737,450 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.