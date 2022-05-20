Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

PANW traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.37. 3,998,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,002. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $337.13 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $629.03.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

