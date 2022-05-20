Oxygen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $463,394.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $463,394.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,698,982 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

