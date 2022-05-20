Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Purchases $17,956.08 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $17,956.08. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,520,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,133.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

