Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of ORCC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.