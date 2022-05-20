Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 854,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,201. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $124,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

