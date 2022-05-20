Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile
