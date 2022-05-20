ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

