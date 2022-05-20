OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Million

Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post $17.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.15 million to $17.94 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $13.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $74.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.29 million to $82.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OptimizeRx by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $8,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 171,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

