Oppenheimer Cuts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $9.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Compass has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.