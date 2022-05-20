Oppenheimer Cuts ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $7.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.05.

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

