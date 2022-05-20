OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OpGen in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.