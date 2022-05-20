Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ONEX opened at C$72.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.28. Onex has a 1 year low of C$69.87 and a 1 year high of C$101.61.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

