Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Up 3.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

