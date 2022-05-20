Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Up 3.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

