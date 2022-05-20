ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ONTF opened at $11.08 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 366,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

