Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $34.41 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

