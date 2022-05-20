Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider David A. Wolfort Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ZEUS opened at $34.41 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $696.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
