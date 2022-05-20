Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $25.34 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $129.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

